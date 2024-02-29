profile
Nacon
name : Nacon
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 5076
visites since opening : 7993804
nicolasgourry > blog
Endurance Motorsport Series concurrent de Forza Motorsport ?


Un Forza Motorsport qui dit pas son nom ou c'est moi ?
Développé par KT Racing (la licence WRC/Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown).
il est prévu en 2025 sur PC/PS5 et XSéries

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-iZBTAKOGSI
    posted the 02/29/2024 at 06:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    e3ologue posted the 02/29/2024 at 07:26 PM
    Donc Forza Lowcost.
    birmou posted the 02/29/2024 at 07:37 PM
    e3ologue Forza est déjà devenue lowcost...
    zboubi480 posted the 02/29/2024 at 07:39 PM
    birmou toi, t'as une PS5....
    e3ologue posted the 02/29/2024 at 07:39 PM
    birmou pourquoi ?
    heracles posted the 02/29/2024 at 08:03 PM
    Ce plagiat marketing
    Mais c'est toujours une bonne nouvelle de voir arriver de nouvelles licences donc je vais suivre l'affaire
