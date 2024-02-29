accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Endurance Motorsport Series concurrent de Forza Motorsport ?
Un Forza Motorsport qui dit pas son nom ou c'est moi ?
Développé par KT Racing (la licence WRC/Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown).
il est prévu en 2025 sur PC/PS5 et X
Séries
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-iZBTAKOGSI
posted the 02/29/2024 at 06:50 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
e3ologue
posted
the 02/29/2024 at 07:26 PM
Donc Forza Lowcost.
birmou
posted
the 02/29/2024 at 07:37 PM
e3ologue
Forza est déjà devenue lowcost...
zboubi480
posted
the 02/29/2024 at 07:39 PM
birmou
toi, t'as une PS5....
e3ologue
posted
the 02/29/2024 at 07:39 PM
birmou
pourquoi ?
heracles
posted
the 02/29/2024 at 08:03 PM
Ce plagiat marketing
Mais c'est toujours une bonne nouvelle de voir arriver de nouvelles licences donc je vais suivre l'affaire
Mais c'est toujours une bonne nouvelle de voir arriver de nouvelles licences donc je vais suivre l'affaire