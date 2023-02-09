profile
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
6
Likers
name : Super Mario Bros. Wonder
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
129
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4894
visites since opening : 7492483
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Super Mario Bros. Wonder / Nintendo Treehouse Live


Date de sortie : 20 Octobre 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nq8-ONShIZQ
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    pimoody, arrrghl
    posted the 09/02/2023 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    ducknsexe posted the 09/02/2023 at 02:58 PM
    J en es vu assez, ce sera aun gros day One
    pimoody posted the 09/02/2023 at 03:00 PM
    Il me donne bien envie alors que de base hors Rayman, je suis peu attiré par les scrolling 2D plateforme comme Mario (je préfère les autres formules de Mario).

    - 10 minutes du gameplay sans les commentaires : lien
    tokito posted the 09/02/2023 at 03:02 PM
    Je ne veux plus me spoiler car j'ai trop hâte, la DA est dingue
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo