Square-Enix dévoile la tracklist de l'OST de Final Fantasy XVI qui sortira le 19 Juillet (petit report sur la date initiale qui etait le 7 Juillet).Certaines pistes ont été marqué "???" pour eviter les spoils et le 8eme disc contenant des musiques inutilisés ne sera dispo que dans l'edition ultime.Land of EikonsAway (Overture)The Lion and the Hare – The Nysa DefileShatteredA Rose Is a RoseReturn of the ArchdukeMy LadyInto the Mire – StillwindSixteen BellsThere His Quarry LiesOn the Wind Borne – The Rosarian Ducal AnthemDutyEnterprising TradersBetrayal – Phoenix GateTwin FlamesFoundTime and DeathThe MatchAwayWinter’s BoundFrozen TearsTonitrua ex MachinaGathering CloudsHide, HideawayLovely, Dark, and Deep – The GreatwoodToo Bloody QuietThe ChaseIdylls of the EmpireWords to the WiseDominaBefore the Storm – Caer NorventThunderstormThe Shepherd’s LamentA Land in PerilBrothersDownburstVengeance FoundCallingAgainst the Wind – The Eye of the TempestControlFanfareFall from GraceA Pendant DarklyThe Battle of Belenus TorWhitewater – KingsfallDying SunOn the Shoulders of GiantsA Long Way DownOut of TimeAlignedForevermore – The Grand Duchy of RosariaThe Founder’s FootstepsHappier TimesA Prayer to MetiaFound (Reprise)Where It All Began – The ApodyteryWe Are YouAway (Refrain)Press OnFind the FlameWho I Really AmThe Se7enth SinA Mother’s MadnessUnforgivenAcceptanceThe Journey BeginsWill of the GoddessHistoire – The Holy Empire of SanbrequeSwayTreading Lightly – The Glass GateReflections – Drake’s HeadThe HeartDeliver Us ThunderBabel of Savage ScreamsCatacecaumeneThe OutlawIn Ashen GripEvening the OddsOur TermsThe State of the RealmAnd Melancholy Marked HimDeath Looks DownGhosts of the PastColor and CrackleAn Unexpected VisitAn Outlaw’s UncleCurrentsBlood Beats Black – The Iron KingdomOut of the Frying PanThe PromiseEnter the Oratrix – Drake’s BreathMàtham SanomhMonsterFire and Ice? ? ?In the Light of the MothercrystalAzure SkiesDesert MinistrationsBeasts among BeastsHomecoming – Rosalith? ? ?The HostKing of the WorldTo Sail Forbidden SeasA Guest Most WelcomeVive l’EmpireSand and Stone – The Republic of DhalmekiaFanfarrado de ChocoboThe Thousand TablesCourageAnon Becomes a Mountain – Castle DazbogTitanomachy – Drake’s FangVisions of WindDo or DieTitan LostHeart of StoneConsciousnessChampion of the EmpireUninvitedO’er Shifting Sands Lie – The Republic of DhalmekiaFrom the ShadowsMy DecreeRooftops – The Crystalline DominionDreadwyrmA City in RuinFacets of Rage – Drake’s TailBloodlinesThe Flame AlightsFiery ResolveBeyond the HeavensAscensionBrotherhoodKinslayerMiséricordeThe Final TemptationTwilightDark DesignsWe Travel TogetherThe Desert Dims – The Republic of DhalmekiaUndyingUnder Siege – The Free Cities of KanverFurorThe World Won’t Save ItselfNo Risk, No RewardDarkest before the Dawn – The Imperial Territory of RosariaThe Parting SeaArmy of One – The EinherjarMighty Acts of GodNot AloneHealIndomitable – The Kingdom of WaloedHeavensbound – ReverieSalvationSeverThe RiddleOne with GodFighting FateBastion – StonhyrrTo Boldly GoA Debt RepaidRaptureBowDeath Shall Me Devour3Neath the PallOnce MoreEschatonIn Darkness Hope – The Holy Empire of SanbrequeA Better WorldFinal FarewellsA Far Cry from HeavenOnly ForgivenessThe NexusFaithLogosHymn of the PenitentAll As OneHorizonsHolosMy StarA New BeginningLand of Eikons (Reprise)Cut from the ClothPricelessOld FriendDeath of a CouncilPathetic CreaturesWhere the Heart IsMourningThe MuralFor the Water Was a WallAway (1987)The Grand Duchy of Rosaria – UnusedThe Imperial Province of Rosaria – UnusedThe Republic of Dhalmekia – UnusedMid Boss Battle – Unused? ? ?The Kingdom of Waloed – Unused? ? ?Ending – Unused