Square-Enix dévoile la tracklist de l'OST de Final Fantasy XVI qui sortira le 19 Juillet (petit report sur la date initiale qui etait le 7 Juillet).
Certaines pistes ont été marqué "???" pour eviter les spoils et le 8eme disc contenant des musiques inutilisés ne sera dispo que dans l'edition ultime.
Disc 1
Standard
Ultime
Land of Eikons
Away (Overture)
The Lion and the Hare – The Nysa Defile
Shattered
A Rose Is a Rose
Return of the Archduke
My Lady
Into the Mire – Stillwind
Sixteen Bells
There His Quarry Lies
On the Wind Borne – The Rosarian Ducal Anthem
Duty
Enterprising Traders
Betrayal – Phoenix Gate
Twin Flames
Found
Time and Death
The Match
Away
Winter’s Bound
Frozen Tears
Tonitrua ex Machina
Gathering Clouds
Disc 2
Hide, Hideaway
Lovely, Dark, and Deep – The Greatwood
Too Bloody Quiet
The Chase
Idylls of the Empire
Words to the Wise
Domina
Before the Storm – Caer Norvent
Thunderstorm
The Shepherd’s Lament
A Land in Peril
Brothers
Downburst
Vengeance Found
Calling
Against the Wind – The Eye of the Tempest
Control
Fanfare
Fall from Grace
A Pendant Darkly
The Battle of Belenus Tor
Disc 3
Whitewater – Kingsfall
Dying Sun
On the Shoulders of Giants
A Long Way Down
Out of Time
Aligned
Forevermore – The Grand Duchy of Rosaria
The Founder’s Footsteps
Happier Times
A Prayer to Metia
Found (Reprise)
Where It All Began – The Apodytery
We Are You
Away (Refrain)
Press On
Find the Flame
Who I Really Am
The Se7enth Sin
A Mother’s Madness
Unforgiven
Acceptance
The Journey Begins
Will of the Goddess
Histoire – The Holy Empire of Sanbreque
Sway
Treading Lightly – The Glass Gate
Reflections – Drake’s Head
The Heart
Deliver Us Thunder
Babel of Savage Screams
Catacecaumene
The Outlaw
In Ashen Grip
Disc 4
Evening the Odds
Our Terms
The State of the Realm
And Melancholy Marked Him
Death Looks Down
Ghosts of the Past
Color and Crackle
An Unexpected Visit
An Outlaw’s Uncle
Currents
Blood Beats Black – The Iron Kingdom
Out of the Frying Pan
The Promise
Enter the Oratrix – Drake’s Breath
Màtham Sanomh
Monster
Fire and Ice
? ? ?
In the Light of the Mothercrystal
Azure Skies
Desert Ministrations
Beasts among Beasts
Homecoming – Rosalith
? ? ?
The Host
King of the World
To Sail Forbidden Seas
A Guest Most Welcome
Vive l’Empire
Sand and Stone – The Republic of Dhalmekia
Fanfarrado de Chocobo
The Thousand Tables
Courage
Disc 5
Anon Becomes a Mountain – Castle Dazbog
Titanomachy – Drake’s Fang
Visions of Wind
Do or Die
Titan Lost
Heart of Stone
Consciousness
Champion of the Empire
Uninvited
O’er Shifting Sands Lie – The Republic of Dhalmekia
From the Shadows
My Decree
Rooftops – The Crystalline Dominion
Dreadwyrm
A City in Ruin
Facets of Rage – Drake’s Tail
Bloodlines
The Flame Alights
Fiery Resolve
Beyond the Heavens
Ascension
Brotherhood
Kinslayer
Miséricorde
The Final Temptation
Disc 6
Twilight
Dark Designs
We Travel Together
The Desert Dims – The Republic of Dhalmekia
Undying
Under Siege – The Free Cities of Kanver
Furor
The World Won’t Save Itself
No Risk, No Reward
Darkest before the Dawn – The Imperial Territory of Rosaria
The Parting Sea
Army of One – The Einherjar
Mighty Acts of God
Not Alone
Heal
Indomitable – The Kingdom of Waloed
Heavensbound – Reverie
Salvation
Sever
The Riddle
One with God
Fighting Fate
Bastion – Stonhyrr
To Boldly Go
A Debt Repaid
Rapture
Disc 7
Bow
Death Shall Me Devour
3Neath the Pall
Once More
Eschaton
In Darkness Hope – The Holy Empire of Sanbreque
A Better World
Final Farewells
A Far Cry from Heaven
Only Forgiveness
The Nexus
Faith
Logos
Hymn of the Penitent
All As One
Horizons
Holos
My Star
A New Beginning
Land of Eikons (Reprise)
Disc 8
Cut from the Cloth
Priceless
Old Friend
Death of a Council
Pathetic Creatures
Where the Heart Is
Mourning
The Mural
For the Water Was a Wall
Away (1987)
The Grand Duchy of Rosaria – Unused
The Imperial Province of Rosaria – Unused
The Republic of Dhalmekia – Unused
Mid Boss Battle – Unused
? ? ?
The Kingdom of Waloed – Unused
? ? ?
Ending – Unused