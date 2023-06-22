profile
YS X: Présentation des méchants
Falcom partage aujourd'hui de nouvelles images avec l'introduction de la guerriere Phylleia et du gentilhomme Ezer, mais aussi des méchants Yolds, Larg et Odr.

Le jeu sortira sur PS5, PS4 et Switch au Japon en Septembre prochain
























https://www.gematsu.com/2023/06/ys-x-nordics-details-phylleia-ezer-yolds-larg-odr-and-release-line
    1
    Like
    olimar59
    olimar59
    posted the 06/22/2023 at 12:11 PM by guiguif
    zekk posted the 06/22/2023 at 12:27 PM
    Pas très inspiré ces méchants
    testament posted the 06/22/2023 at 12:36 PM
    Mouais...
    jaysennnin posted the 06/22/2023 at 12:47 PM
    zekk peut être que comme dans beaucoup de jrpg ce ne sont pas les "vrais" méchants
    killia posted the 06/22/2023 at 12:54 PM
    On dirait le trio de Star Ocean 6…

    Pas ouf donc
    zekk posted the 06/22/2023 at 01:17 PM
    jaysennnin ils ont la gueule je m'attends pas à une bonne surprise
    jaysennnin posted the 06/22/2023 at 01:18 PM
    zekk
    rbz posted the 06/22/2023 at 01:55 PM
    fatigué
    nonmaiscestpasvrai posted the 06/22/2023 at 02:29 PM
    Oui enfin chez falcolm les ennemis ou perso inspirés ... on va dire que c'est pas leur marque de fabrique. On est plus sur des jeux à blabla de remplissage ou des gameplays tres redondants.
    C'est pas des AAA ou des AA, mais des A voir des BBB
