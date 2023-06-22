accueil
name :
Ys X
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Falcom
developer :
Falcom
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
Nintendo Switch
-
guiguif
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
YS X: Présentation des méchants
Falcom partage aujourd'hui de nouvelles images avec l'introduction de la guerriere Phylleia et du gentilhomme Ezer, mais aussi des méchants Yolds, Larg et Odr.
Le jeu sortira sur PS5, PS4 et Switch au Japon en Septembre prochain
https://www.gematsu.com/2023/06/ys-x-nordics-details-phylleia-ezer-yolds-larg-odr-and-release-line
1
Like
Who likes this ?
olimar59
posted the 06/22/2023 at 12:11 PM by
guiguif
comments (
8
)
zekk
posted
the 06/22/2023 at 12:27 PM
Pas très inspiré ces méchants
testament
posted
the 06/22/2023 at 12:36 PM
Mouais...
jaysennnin
posted
the 06/22/2023 at 12:47 PM
zekk
peut être que comme dans beaucoup de jrpg ce ne sont pas les "vrais" méchants
killia
posted
the 06/22/2023 at 12:54 PM
On dirait le trio de Star Ocean 6…
Pas ouf donc
zekk
posted
the 06/22/2023 at 01:17 PM
jaysennnin
ils ont la gueule
je m'attends pas à une bonne surprise
jaysennnin
posted
the 06/22/2023 at 01:18 PM
zekk
rbz
posted
the 06/22/2023 at 01:55 PM
fatigué
nonmaiscestpasvrai
posted
the 06/22/2023 at 02:29 PM
Oui enfin chez falcolm les ennemis ou perso inspirés ... on va dire que c'est pas leur marque de fabrique. On est plus sur des jeux à blabla de remplissage ou des gameplays tres redondants.
C'est pas des AAA ou des AA, mais des A voir des BBB
Pas ouf donc
C'est pas des AAA ou des AA, mais des A voir des BBB