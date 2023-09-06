profile
The House of the Dead : Remake
0
Likers
name : The House of the Dead : Remake
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Forever Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4808
visites since opening : 7262320
nicolasgourry > blog
all
The House of the Dead : Remake / Prix démat (- de 10€)


C'est pas un grand remake, mais pour la blague, à ce prix là, ça passe déjà plus.

8,49 € au lieu de 24,99€
Prix valable sur PC/PS5/PS4/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YQC4vuS2No
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/09/2023 at 05:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    gamerdome posted the 06/09/2023 at 06:25 PM
    Jouable au Sinden Lightgun sur PC !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo