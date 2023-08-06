profile
Et y a personne pour parler du meilleur moment de la soirée ??
Jeux Video


    posted the 06/08/2023 at 09:37 PM by shanks
    comments (7)
    zekk posted the 06/08/2023 at 09:39 PM
    pas plus cringe que les commentaires sur Alan wake 2
    jofe posted the 06/08/2023 at 09:44 PM
    C'est le seul moment où je me suis pas dit "ça ressemble à 90% des autres jeux déjà montrés", donc c'est pas si mal.
    fan2jeux posted the 06/08/2023 at 09:45 PM
    Un trailer très ..... profond
    bennj posted the 06/08/2023 at 09:47 PM
    Comment tu peux passer de Captain America V2 à ca... J'arrive pas à comprendre les choix de carrière d"Anthony Mackie.
    vfries posted the 06/08/2023 at 09:49 PM
    bennj Comme Claude, la monnaie.
    yanssou posted the 06/08/2023 at 09:49 PM
    Je pensais que c'était une pub ce truc
    bennj posted the 06/08/2023 at 09:50 PM
    vfries
