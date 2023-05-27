profile
Square Enix
Square Enix
official website : http://www.square-enix-europe.com
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 4798
visites since opening : 7233187
nicolasgourry > blog
Un nouveau Dragon Quest monsters pour Switch


Square Enix a annoncé qu'un nouveau Dragon Quest Monsters est en développement pour la Switch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kxcXZi3WpQ
    posted the 05/27/2023 at 07:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    kidicarus posted the 05/27/2023 at 07:23 AM
    Il était temps.
