profile
Death Stranding
8
Likers
name : Death Stranding
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4783
visites since opening : 7207363
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Death Stranding est offert sur l'Epic Games Store



Vous avez jusqu’au 25 mai à 16h59 pour récupérer Death Stranding gratuitement sur l’Epic Games Store.
https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/death-stranding
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3bEhASd2bw
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    pimoody, ceoo, sora78
    posted the 05/18/2023 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    sora78 posted the 05/18/2023 at 06:37 PM
    merci pour l'info !
    e3ologue posted the 05/18/2023 at 06:45 PM
    En gros le 2 sera de retour au PS showcase
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/18/2023 at 07:31 PM
    Attend je l'ai déja
    mercure7 posted the 05/18/2023 at 08:12 PM
    darkxehanort94 Ils l'avaient déjà offert précédemment.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo