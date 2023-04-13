profile
Final Fantasy XVI
27
Likers
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
articles : 5783
visites since opening : 9047442
Final Fantasy XVI: Nouvel artwork
Le compte Twitter de Final Fantasy XVI propose un nouvel artwork (ainsi qu'un peu trop de petites videos spoil).
On rappelle qu'un SoP de 20 minutes sur le jeu sera diffusé a 23h00



    onsentapedequijesuis, gameslover, calicot, leblogdeshacka, pimoody, shincloud, cladstrife59
    posted the 04/13/2023 at 04:52 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 04/13/2023 at 04:55 PM
    Magnifique ! merci !
    dormir13hparjour posted the 04/13/2023 at 06:03 PM
    Un SoP ? Un Stranger of Paradise ?
    kujotaro posted the 04/13/2023 at 06:07 PM
    Absolument magnifique cet artwork. Ça fait longtemps que j'en avais pas vu un aussi magnifique.
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/13/2023 at 06:29 PM
    Magnifique, la hype est au maximum
    choroq posted the 04/13/2023 at 06:52 PM
    Super, la photo montre le phoenix contre ifrit, perso quitte a choisir, je préfère odin et son Zantetsuken VS yojimbo et son Zanmato.
    shambala93 posted the 04/13/2023 at 07:14 PM
    Magnifique comme d’habitude !
    marchand2sable posted the 04/13/2023 at 07:14 PM
    J'espère pas trop de spoil pour ce soir.
