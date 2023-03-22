profile
Resident Evil 4 Remake Anime : Episode 2
Jeux Video


C'est toujours aussi con bordel
    faucheurvdf, escobar, cladstrife59, kibix, axlenz, famimax, jamrock
    posted the 03/22/2023 at 09:08 AM by shanks
    comments (10)
    liberty posted the 03/22/2023 at 09:10 AM
    Ca ressemble à "Dans les Alpes avec Annette"
    shanks posted the 03/22/2023 at 09:11 AM
    liberty
    C'est bien cette boîte.
    Egalement Tom Sawyer.
    fdestroyer posted the 03/22/2023 at 09:11 AM
    Au moins ils manquent pas d'auto-dérision :P
    godson posted the 03/22/2023 at 09:17 AM
    C'est la meilleur idée qu'ils ont eu depuis longtemps.

    Je suis fan de cette mini série.
    gasmok2 posted the 03/22/2023 at 09:35 AM
    Ce marketing c'est du génie, j'adore
    giru posted the 03/22/2023 at 10:11 AM
    C'est tellement génial Meilleur marketing pour un jeu vidéo depuis longtemps.
    e3ologue posted the 03/22/2023 at 10:37 AM
    Le "Leon arigato" est lunaire, il m'a achevé
    fretide posted the 03/22/2023 at 11:39 AM
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/22/2023 at 11:40 AM
    guiguif posted the 03/22/2023 at 11:40 AM
    Bien meilleur que le premier mais oui l'idée est cool
