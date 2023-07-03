profile
Annapurna Interactive
Annapurna Interactive
Solar Ash prochainement annoncé sur Switch


Le jeu est disponible sur PC/PS5/PS4
Gamekult 9/10. ActuGaming 8/10 JVC 16/20.

Il sera annoncé prochainement sur Switch d'après PEGI
https://pegi.info/search-pegi?q=Solar+Ash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msCeiD4t-Ms
    olimar59, kevinmccallisterrr, gameslover, killia
    posted the 03/07/2023 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    olimar59 posted the 03/07/2023 at 01:21 PM
    Super nouvelle. Il ne manque plus que Outer Wild chez Annapurna
    guiguif posted the 03/07/2023 at 01:47 PM
    j’attends toujours une version boite sur PS5 :/
    ducknsexe posted the 03/07/2023 at 03:14 PM
    Pas mal, j'ai raté son existence.
    killia posted the 03/07/2023 at 03:56 PM
    Raaaaaah si j’avais su, j’aurai attendu.

    Je l’ai pris en janvier sans beaucoup y toucher car en promo.
    guiguif posted the 03/07/2023 at 04:04 PM
    killia en meme temps vu la probable tronche qu'il aura sur Switch le tout surement en 30fps
