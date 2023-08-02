profile
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
18
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4640
visites since opening : 6895429
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / Alors le prix


Le jeu est à 69,99€ (c'est le prix indiqué sur l'eShop)
https://www.nintendo.fr/Rechercher/Rechercher-299117.html?q=zelda&f=147393
Bonus : 64,99€ à la FNAC

Comme pour The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild à sa sortie

Les autres jeux édités par Nintendo sont à 59,99€ (comme Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp)
Voilà on peut passer à autre chose.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NThAJP1VL8M
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:37 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    masharu posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:41 PM
    Mais c'est bien $70USD en amérique, ya bien une augmentation là-bas.
    spazer posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:59 PM
    Apparemment, BOTW est aussi à 69.90$ en temps normal sur l'Eshop U.S.
    TOK est trouvable bizarrement à 59.90 en préco chez Cdiscount.
    wickette posted the 02/09/2023 at 12:46 AM
    en physique il sera moins cher et si je paye 80 pour ragnarok, zelda merite son 70, point.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo