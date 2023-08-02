accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
profile
Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / Alors le prix
Le jeu est à 69,99€ (c'est le prix indiqué sur l'eShop)
https://www.nintendo.fr/Rechercher/Rechercher-299117.html?q=zelda&f=147393
Bonus : 64,99€ à la
FNAC
Comme pour The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild à sa sortie
Les autres jeux édités par Nintendo sont à 59,99€ (comme Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp)
Voilà on peut passer à autre chose.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NThAJP1VL8M
posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:37 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (3)
3
)
masharu
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:41 PM
Mais c'est bien $70USD en amérique, ya bien une augmentation
là-bas
.
spazer
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:59 PM
Apparemment, BOTW est aussi à 69.90$ en temps normal sur l'Eshop U.S.
TOK est trouvable bizarrement à 59.90 en préco chez Cdiscount.
wickette
posted
the 02/09/2023 at 12:46 AM
en physique il sera moins cher et si je paye 80 pour ragnarok, zelda merite son 70, point.
