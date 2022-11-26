profile
Devolver Digital
[Résultat] Top "5" / Jeux édités par Devolver Digital / Gamekyo


Voici « le top 5 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux édités par Devolver Digital :

5) Hotline Miami 2 / 3 Points


5) Inscryption / 3 Points


5) Katana Zero / 3 Points


4) Broforce / 4 Points


4) Gris / 4 Points


3) Gris / 5 Points


2) The Messenger / 6 Points


1) Hotline Miami / 9 Points


Merci aux 11 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.

Les prochains titres à partir de 2023 :
Broforce Forever / Pepper Grinder / Stick it to the Stickman / Skate Story / The Plucky Squire / Anger Foot / Gunbrella.

Tout les jeux édités par Devolver Digital avec leur point respectif
    posted the 11/26/2022 at 04:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    idd posted the 11/26/2022 at 07:55 PM
    ah zut je suis passé à côté ^^
    bon top n'empêche
    par contre tu as mis 2 fois Gris
