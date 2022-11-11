Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
profile
God of War Ragnarok
24
Likers
name : God of War Ragnarok
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
amassous
164
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1370
visites since opening : 3626018
amassous > blog
Achat PS5
Je comptais attendre qu’il baisse de prix, mais au final jl’ai trouvé a 40 neuf donc LETS GOOOOW


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/11/2022 at 02:01 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/11/2022 at 02:12 PM
    40 neuf ?
    Ah ouais, t'as fait une affaire là

    Savoure bien le jeu
    yanssou posted the 11/11/2022 at 02:20 PM
    6h de jeu c'est une dinguerie !!!
    ratchet posted the 11/11/2022 at 02:22 PM
    Bon jeu ^^
    Une tuerie
    zoske posted the 11/11/2022 at 02:23 PM
    GG à ce prix là c'est l'achter dans le futur dès aujourd'hui!

    Le mien à 69.99€ le moins cher que j'ai trouvé, m'attend à la Fnac
    kevisiano posted the 11/11/2022 at 02:29 PM
    zoske il était à 62€ à Auchan et avec un code il revenait à 52€. Meilleure offre que j'ai vue exceptée le bon coin
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo