profile
The House of the Dead : Remake
0
Likers
name : The House of the Dead : Remake
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Forever Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4445
visites since opening : 6467271
nicolasgourry > blog
[XSXIS] THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD : Remake / Disponible


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjbiTHGAS94
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    colibrie
    posted the 09/24/2022 at 12:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    fan2jeux posted the 09/24/2022 at 12:49 PM
    J'ai le jeu sur ps4 et quelle surprise de découvrir sa compatibilité au Aim controller. Ce qui m'a permis de le ressortir du carton mais aussi d'être dans une ambiance arcade
    suzukube posted the 09/24/2022 at 02:04 PM
    J'comprends pas j'y ai joué y'a 3 semaines (et jamais retouché, je déteste) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fGWByNmIhU
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo