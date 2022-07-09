profile
[Rappel] NIS America Showcase 2022 / 17H



-Quatre nouvelles annonces
Puis un post-show avec un aperçu approfondi des jeux à venir qui seront bientôt lancés.
    posted the 09/07/2022 at 02:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    hyoga57 posted the 09/07/2022 at 02:47 PM
    Les annonces ont été leakées.

    Dans le lot, il y a la localisation de GrimGrimoire.
    hyoga57 posted the 09/07/2022 at 03:23 PM
    Ah oui, GrimGrimoire : OnceMore sortira en occident au printemps 2023 sur PS4, PS5 et Switch (soit un an après la sortie Japonaise).

    Et il ne sera pas traduit en FR, de rien.

    https://www.gematsu.com/2022/09/grimgrimoire-oncemore-coming-west-in-spring-2023-for-ps5-ps4-and-switch
    rahxephon1 posted the 09/07/2022 at 03:41 PM
    Dommage pour la traduction, après ça ne va pas m'empêcher de le prendre. En espérant voir débarquer muramasa sur PS4 afin d'avoir chacune de leurs productions sur la même console.
    keiku posted the 09/07/2022 at 03:43 PM
    j’attends toujours la localisation de princess crown...
    vfries posted the 09/07/2022 at 03:55 PM
    hyoga57 Tu ne vois pas le travail pour traduire le jeu ?
