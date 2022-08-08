Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
Reception du Japon + ma vitrine
Voilà mon dernier colis du Japon est arrivé





Et voici ma vitrine, j’ai mis à jour ma collection et je focus Gohan





Longue vie à Dragon Ball
    posted the 08/08/2022 at 04:46 PM by amassous
