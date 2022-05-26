profile
[Switch] Trinity Trigger / 1H30 de Gameplay


Editeur : Furyu
Développeur : Three Rings
Genre : Action/RPG
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 15 Septembre 2022 (Japon)

Une démo jouable est disponible au Japon sur PS4/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlWgNsmSPQM
    posted the 05/26/2022 at 07:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    zekk posted the 05/26/2022 at 07:17 AM
    C'est vraiment pas génial

    après, ils font une com au carré, à peine annoncé qu'ils te sortent 1h30 de gameplay en vidéo et une démo, pour ça beaucoup devraient en prendre de la graine !
