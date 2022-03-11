profile
Dead Space Remake
name : Dead Space Remake
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : N.C
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox Series X
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Livestream] Dead Space "Remake" / 11.03.2022


Vendredi 11 Mars à 19H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMQOkpZO5eM
    posted the 03/08/2022 at 08:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    ducknsexe posted the 03/08/2022 at 08:39 AM
    Tu est avance sur le temps.

    Le premier reste un petit chef d œuvre d horreur et de démembrement
    giru posted the 03/08/2022 at 09:16 AM
    Cool! Hâte de voir ça.
    e3ologue posted the 03/08/2022 at 09:29 AM
    Pas fait à l'époque, je ne jouais pas encore aux survival
    hatefield posted the 03/08/2022 at 10:23 AM
    Le premier est sympa, mais vite redondant et prévisible.
    pharrell posted the 03/08/2022 at 10:38 AM
    Le premier est excellent, pas du tout redondant, et imprévisible.
    mafacenligne posted the 03/08/2022 at 11:26 AM
    je me suis régalé sur Dead Space 1 ,vivement !
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/08/2022 at 12:48 PM
    hatefield pharrell C'est beau de voir cette opposition

    Le 1 est un petit chef d'oeuvre qui ajoutait du sang frais aux survival-horrors
    A jouer au casque et dans le noir absolument !
