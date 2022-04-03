profile
The House of the Dead : Remake
name : The House of the Dead : Remake
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Forever Entertainment
genre : shooter
profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] The House of the Dead Remake / Date de sortie


Date de sortie : 7 Avril 2022
Prix : 24,99€
A savoir : 60 FPS (Salon) 30 FPS (portable) / 720p Salon et portable
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBrjzCvbVkU
    posted the 03/04/2022 at 08:02 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    fan2jeux posted the 03/04/2022 at 08:53 AM
    Excellent, je suis tenté.

    Ca existe en psvr avec les aim controler, ça pourrait etre super cool
