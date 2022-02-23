profile
Chocobo GP
0
Likers
name : Chocobo GP
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : course
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4208
visites since opening : 5927729
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Chocobo GP / Quelques-uns des circuits


Zozo – FINAL FANTASY VI
Alexandria – FINAL FANTASY IX
Grand pont – FINAL FANTASY V
Gold Saucer – FINAL FANTASY VII
Voici quelques-uns des circuits de la série FINAL FANTASY disponibles dans Chocobo GP !
https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1496485001474367488?cxt=HHwWgICjycPLysQpAAAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siiWdInf25M
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/23/2022 at 10:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    altendorf posted the 02/23/2022 at 11:27 PM
    L'unique GOTY de cette année
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo