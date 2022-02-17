accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Atlus
official website :
http://www.atlus.com
articles : 4197
4197
visites since opening : 5907299
5907299
nicolasgourry
> blog
Atlus tease aussi
Traduction :
« Bonjour, nous sommes Aion. Suivez ce compte s’il vous plait. Votre coopération est requise. […] Aion a prédit la fin de l’humanité. Pour éviter cette fin, nous lancerons une séquence aujourd’hui à 20:00 JST. Observez et coopérez. »
https://twitter.com/soulhackers_atl/status/1494265370559279104?cxt=HHwWgMDTxYCc2bwpAAAA
La fin du teaser s'annonce pour le Lundi 21 Février à 12H
https://soul-hackers.jp/
Un nouveau Megami Tensei ?
ActuGaming
posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:15 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
18
)
aros
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:16 AM
Non, son projet Re: Fantasy ; celui qui doit mettre une claque à la fantasy conventionnelle d'après eux
zekk
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:23 AM
aros
Après Soul hacker c'est quand même une sous série de SMT
antenoot
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:24 AM
Soul Hackers, c'était un SMT sur 3DS
altendorf
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:26 AM
Bah oui c’est SMT 100%
hyoga57
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:26 AM
antenoot
Sorti sur Saturn et la première PlayStation à l'origine.
Mais je vois bien un petit remaster sur Switch, PS4 et Steam.
aros
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:32 AM
altendorf
zekk
Pourquoi vous êtes si sûr que ce puisse être un Shin Megami Tensei, on vient tout juste d'avoir le V y'a moins de 5 mois.
psxbox
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:39 AM
https://www.nintendo-town.fr/2022/02/17/atlus-tease-et-lance-un-compte-a-rebours-soul-hackers/
zekk
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:42 AM
aros
à cause de l'URL
psxbox
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:42 AM
Sinon y a un nouveau jeux psvr
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.jeuxvideo-live.com/amp/news/tale-of-onogoro-nous-montre-du-gameplay-106483%3futm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=news
hyoga57
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:42 AM
aros
Parce que Shin Megami Tensei : Devil Summoner 2 : Soul Hackers existe déjà.
hyoga57
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:45 AM
zekk
Et surtout, c'est un Shin Megami Tensei : Devil Summoner. Du coup, aucun doute possible.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:50 AM
aros
zekk
hyoga57
nous serons fixé dans peu de temps, comme ça, ça sera plus simple de savoir qui a raison ^^
destati
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 11:54 AM
Apparemment, le compte Twitter sous-entendrait quelque chose de nouveau, donc à-priori, pas un remaster du premier. Peut-être un remake du jeu original ou une suite.
zekk
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 12:06 PM
nicolasgourry
Après pour moi, vu l'url, il y a pas trop de doute !
aros
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 12:23 PM
zekk
Ah bah oui, j'avais pas vu
Tout s'explique !
zekk
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 12:24 PM
aros
c'est ce que je me suis dis
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 12:34 PM
aros
zekk
tout bien qui fini bien ^^
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzRF2622m9A
rbz
posted
the 02/17/2022 at 12:39 PM
si c'est un nouveau ...
