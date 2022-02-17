profile
Atlus
30
Likers
name : Atlus
official website : http://www.atlus.com
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4197
visites since opening : 5907299
nicolasgourry > blog
Atlus tease aussi




Traduction :
« Bonjour, nous sommes Aion. Suivez ce compte s’il vous plait. Votre coopération est requise. […] Aion a prédit la fin de l’humanité. Pour éviter cette fin, nous lancerons une séquence aujourd’hui à 20:00 JST. Observez et coopérez. »
https://twitter.com/soulhackers_atl/status/1494265370559279104?cxt=HHwWgMDTxYCc2bwpAAAA


La fin du teaser s'annonce pour le Lundi 21 Février à 12H
https://soul-hackers.jp/


Un nouveau Megami Tensei ?
ActuGaming
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (18)
    aros posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:16 AM
    Non, son projet Re: Fantasy ; celui qui doit mettre une claque à la fantasy conventionnelle d'après eux
    zekk posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:23 AM
    aros Après Soul hacker c'est quand même une sous série de SMT
    antenoot posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:24 AM
    Soul Hackers, c'était un SMT sur 3DS
    altendorf posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:26 AM
    Bah oui c’est SMT 100%
    hyoga57 posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:26 AM
    antenoot Sorti sur Saturn et la première PlayStation à l'origine.

    Mais je vois bien un petit remaster sur Switch, PS4 et Steam.
    aros posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:32 AM
    altendorf zekk
    Pourquoi vous êtes si sûr que ce puisse être un Shin Megami Tensei, on vient tout juste d'avoir le V y'a moins de 5 mois.
    psxbox posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:39 AM
    https://www.nintendo-town.fr/2022/02/17/atlus-tease-et-lance-un-compte-a-rebours-soul-hackers/
    zekk posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:42 AM
    aros à cause de l'URL
    psxbox posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:42 AM
    Sinon y a un nouveau jeux psvr https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.jeuxvideo-live.com/amp/news/tale-of-onogoro-nous-montre-du-gameplay-106483%3futm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=news
    hyoga57 posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:42 AM
    aros Parce que Shin Megami Tensei : Devil Summoner 2 : Soul Hackers existe déjà.
    hyoga57 posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:45 AM
    zekk Et surtout, c'est un Shin Megami Tensei : Devil Summoner. Du coup, aucun doute possible.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:50 AM
    aros zekk hyoga57 nous serons fixé dans peu de temps, comme ça, ça sera plus simple de savoir qui a raison ^^
    destati posted the 02/17/2022 at 11:54 AM
    Apparemment, le compte Twitter sous-entendrait quelque chose de nouveau, donc à-priori, pas un remaster du premier. Peut-être un remake du jeu original ou une suite.
    zekk posted the 02/17/2022 at 12:06 PM
    nicolasgourry Après pour moi, vu l'url, il y a pas trop de doute !
    aros posted the 02/17/2022 at 12:23 PM
    zekk
    Ah bah oui, j'avais pas vu Tout s'explique !
    zekk posted the 02/17/2022 at 12:24 PM
    aros c'est ce que je me suis dis
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/17/2022 at 12:34 PM
    aros zekk tout bien qui fini bien ^^
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzRF2622m9A
    rbz posted the 02/17/2022 at 12:39 PM
    si c'est un nouveau ...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo