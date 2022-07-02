profile
[Switch] Disco Elysium / Enfin temps de chargement très réduit


Temps de chargement drastiquement réduit.
(10 fois plus rapide ! )


https://discoelysium.com/devblog/2022/02/07/jamais-vu-update-huge-thanks-for-2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10pOPONiA1A
    posted the 02/07/2022 at 06:06 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    kujiraldine posted the 02/07/2022 at 06:12 PM
    Purée! C'est pas drastique, ça. C'est juste dingue!
    wazaaabi posted the 02/07/2022 at 06:46 PM
    Cool ça sera mieux quand je l’achèterais .
    plolely posted the 02/07/2022 at 06:47 PM
    Le chef d'œuvre de ces 20 dernières années, jeu mérite un succès tellement plus grand !!
    potion2swag posted the 02/07/2022 at 08:03 PM
    MON DIEU MERCI.
