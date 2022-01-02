accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Yacht Club Games
profile
124
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4156
visites since opening :
5846011
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Rappel] Yacht Club Games Presents (Up)
Durée : 1 Heure
Programme : des mises à jour, des aperçus de gameplay inédits, du contenu téléchargeable pour une sélection de jeux, ainsi qu'une "ANNONCE MEGA excitante et ébouriffante !"
Lien pour le "live"
https://www.twitch.tv/G4TV
La grosse annonce (Up)
-Il a fallut attendre 00H10-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYrRseIpCpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYrRseIpCpg
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/01/2022 at 09:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
19
)
calite
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:27 PM
Ca fait 15 min que je regarde... C'est quoi ce truc de merde?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:28 PM
calite
pareil, je m'attendais 1 heure spécifique de Yacht Club Games !
calite
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:32 PM
nicolasgourry
Ca commence
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:33 PM
calite
oui, je regarde d'ailleurs.
choroq
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:33 PM
blablablabla long quand même
calite
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:35 PM
choroq
cirage de pompe...
choroq
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:38 PM
calite
ok, je parle bien l'anglais, très peu, merci pour ce compte rendu de blablabla.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:42 PM
calite
choroq
Euhhhh, c'est tout ! J'ai loupé un truc !
choroq
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:47 PM
nicolasgourry
Je suis nul en anglais, et j'entends un mec beuglé et je vois rien de nouveau, c'est chiant, sauf pour un anglophone je pense.
calite
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:47 PM
nicolasgourry
Après la discussion pénible sur KH3 on aura peut être des infos...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:47 PM
calite
choroq
Il y a deux ans, c'était ça Yacht Club Games Presents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D4HDAYKrTo
calite
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:49 PM
nicolasgourry
oui je me souviens...Je ne comprends pas vraiment la démarche.... C'est ultra pénible de se taper la bande de gugusses qui se poilent entre eux sur des conneries....
calite
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:51 PM
Le chat sur twich est assez véner aussi haha
choroq
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:56 PM
nicolasgourry
calite
pfu, long et chiant
calite
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:57 PM
choroq
nicolasgourry
On y arrive eeeeeeenfin
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 10:58 PM
calite
c'est quoi aussi le concept de ce plan fixe d'attente.
calite
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 11:08 PM
Oh un zelda like!
choroq
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 11:12 PM
calite
ok, next
calite
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 11:18 PM
choroq
Zelda : Link's awakening étant un de mes jeux préférés de tous les temps, je trouve ça vraiment génial qu'un studio comme Yacht Club se lance dans ce genre de projet. J'ai vraiment hâte qu'il sorte
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
ok, je parle bien l'anglais, très peu, merci pour ce compte rendu de blablabla.
Je suis nul en anglais, et j'entends un mec beuglé et je vois rien de nouveau, c'est chiant, sauf pour un anglophone je pense.
Il y a deux ans, c'était ça Yacht Club Games Presents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D4HDAYKrTo
pfu, long et chiant
ok, next