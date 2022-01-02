profile
[Rappel] Yacht Club Games Presents (Up)


Durée : 1 Heure
Programme : des mises à jour, des aperçus de gameplay inédits, du contenu téléchargeable pour une sélection de jeux, ainsi qu'une "ANNONCE MEGA excitante et ébouriffante !"

Lien pour le "live"
https://www.twitch.tv/G4TV

La grosse annonce (Up)
-Il a fallut attendre 00H10-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYrRseIpCpg
    comments (19)
    calite posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:27 PM
    Ca fait 15 min que je regarde... C'est quoi ce truc de merde?
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:28 PM
    calite pareil, je m'attendais 1 heure spécifique de Yacht Club Games !
    calite posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:32 PM
    nicolasgourry Ca commence
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:33 PM
    calite oui, je regarde d'ailleurs.
    choroq posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:33 PM
    blablablabla long quand même
    calite posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:35 PM
    choroq cirage de pompe...
    choroq posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:38 PM
    calite
    ok, je parle bien l'anglais, très peu, merci pour ce compte rendu de blablabla.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:42 PM
    calite choroq Euhhhh, c'est tout ! J'ai loupé un truc !
    choroq posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:47 PM
    nicolasgourry

    Je suis nul en anglais, et j'entends un mec beuglé et je vois rien de nouveau, c'est chiant, sauf pour un anglophone je pense.
    calite posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:47 PM
    nicolasgourry Après la discussion pénible sur KH3 on aura peut être des infos...
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:47 PM
    calite choroq
    Il y a deux ans, c'était ça Yacht Club Games Presents
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D4HDAYKrTo
    calite posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:49 PM
    nicolasgourry oui je me souviens...Je ne comprends pas vraiment la démarche.... C'est ultra pénible de se taper la bande de gugusses qui se poilent entre eux sur des conneries....
    calite posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:51 PM
    Le chat sur twich est assez véner aussi haha
    choroq posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:56 PM
    nicolasgourry calite
    pfu, long et chiant
    calite posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:57 PM
    choroq nicolasgourry On y arrive eeeeeeenfin
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2022 at 10:58 PM
    calite c'est quoi aussi le concept de ce plan fixe d'attente.
    calite posted the 02/01/2022 at 11:08 PM
    Oh un zelda like!
    choroq posted the 02/01/2022 at 11:12 PM
    calite

    ok, next
    calite posted the 02/01/2022 at 11:18 PM
    choroq Zelda : Link's awakening étant un de mes jeux préférés de tous les temps, je trouve ça vraiment génial qu'un studio comme Yacht Club se lance dans ce genre de projet. J'ai vraiment hâte qu'il sorte
