Rappel : Live "Sol Cresta" à 4H du matin



C'est un Shoot 'Em Up développé par PlatinumGames.
Le jeu est prévu sur PC/PS4/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPexJWFn36s
    posted the 01/22/2022 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    guiguif posted the 01/22/2022 at 07:26 PM
    ya vraiment un gars sur le site qui va rester jusqu'a 4h00 du mat pour mater ça ?
    suzukube posted the 01/22/2022 at 07:31 PM
    guiguif Moi j'peux uwu !
