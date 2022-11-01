profile
Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
3
Likers
Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Taito
developer : Natsume
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
nicolasgourry
[PS4/Switch] Pocky & Rocky Reshrined / Date Japon

(la vidéo ce concentre sur le premier stage)

Date de sortie : 21 Avril 2022 JAPON
https://www.famitsu.com/news/202201/11247217.html
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    famimax, lefab88, vfries, yukilin, narustorm, idd, plistter
    posted the 01/11/2022 at 08:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    metroidvania posted the 01/11/2022 at 08:58 AM
    Ah la la comment ça va être bon et ces musiques sublimes
    egguibs posted the 01/11/2022 at 11:02 AM
    Nice !! un excellent jeux tout mignon qui te fait chier du sang !!
    ducknsexe posted the 01/11/2022 at 11:12 AM
    A surveiller de près, un excellent jeu
    amassous posted the 01/11/2022 at 11:40 AM
    MAGNIFIQUE j'espère il sera pas trop dur.
    vfries posted the 01/11/2022 at 11:51 AM
    L'un des gros jeux de l'année.

    amassous il y aura peut être des codes
    amassous posted the 01/11/2022 at 12:11 PM
    vfries
