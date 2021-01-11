profile
[Film] Après "Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon", voici...


Que dire...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08KzFxipUXE
    posted the 11/01/2021 at 08:37 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    waurius59 posted the 11/01/2021 at 08:41 PM
    Hummm j'aurais bien aimé nicky larson 2
    bubibinman posted the 11/01/2021 at 08:45 PM
    Mdr, la parodie de Spiderman version Bigard à la fin du trailer haha
    kalas28 posted the 11/01/2021 at 08:50 PM
    tous les film de lacheau sont bons donc que dire?

    vivement tout simplement
    akiru posted the 11/01/2021 at 09:11 PM
    Ouai franchement j'ai bien kiffé Nicky Larson c'était frais. Donc why not !
    kwonga posted the 11/01/2021 at 09:27 PM
    Dommage que ce n'est pas Nicky Larson 2 jd serait aller le voir le 1er était excellent (pour un film français c'est très rare pour être souligné)
    asakk posted the 11/01/2021 at 09:50 PM
    kwonga akiru waurius59 Moi qui pensais être le seul a l'avoir apprécié
