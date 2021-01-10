1er Octobre: FIFA 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

5 Octobre : Alan Wake Remastered (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

5 Octobre : BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PS4, One)

5 Octobre : Exophobia (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

5 Octobre : JETT: The Far Shore (PlayStation, PC)

5 Octobre : Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

5 Octobre : Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

5 Octobre : Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

5 Octobre : Succubus (PC)

7 Octobre : Far Cry 6 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

7 Octobre : Moonglow Bay (Xbox, PC)

7 Octobre : The Lightbringer (Switch, PC)

7 Octobre : Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (PS VR, PC)

8 Octobre : Dreamers (Xbox, PC)

8 Octobre : Metroid Dread (Switch)

8 Octobre : Knockout Home Fitness (Switch)

12 Octobre : A Memoir Blue (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

12 Octobre : Back 4 Blood (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

14 Octobre : Despot's Game (PC)

14 Octobre : The Riftbreaker (PS4, One, PC)

15 Octobre : Crysis Remastered Trilogy (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

15 Octobre : Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

15 Octobre : NHL 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

18 Octobre : Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (PS4, Switch, PC)

19 Octobre : The Caligula Effect 2 (P4, Switch)

20 Octobre : Jars (Switch, PC)

21 Octobre : Evertried (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

21 Octobre : Okinawa Rush (PC)

21 Octobre : Resident EVIL 4 VR (Occulus)

21 Octobre : Treasures of the Aegean (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

22 Octobre : The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

26 Octobre : Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

26 Octobre : Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

26 Octobre : Solar Ash (PlayStation, PC)

27 Octobre : Legend of Tianding (Switch, PC)

28 Octobre : Age of Empires IV (PC)

28 Octobre : NASCAR 21: Ignition (PS4, One, PC)

28 Octobre : Project Zero : La Prêtresse des Eaux Noires (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

28 Octobre : Riders Republic (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

28 Octobre : Super Robot Wars 30 (PS4, Switch, PC)

29 Octobre : Firegirl (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

29 Octobre : Mario Party Superstars (Switch)