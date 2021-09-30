profile
Monster Hunter Rise
14
Likers
name : Monster Hunter Rise
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC Nintendo Switch -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3966
visites since opening : 5451797
nicolasgourry > blog
Monster Hunter Rise / Arthur et Sonic arrivent


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/30/2021 at 04:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    wickette posted the 09/30/2021 at 05:02 PM
    donc il n'y a vraiment pas de nouveaux monstres avant sunbreak . Dommage.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo