J.L. Bonnier, President & CEO, Universal Studios Japan

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD creates a whole new level of theme park entertainment and has quickly become an exciting, must-do experience for our guests. We are thrilled to continue working with Nintendo as we fulfill our vision to bring their characters and stories to life. Our new Donkey Kong themed area will bring even more excitement and fun to the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD experience.



Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director, Fellow of Nintendo

I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario. I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests.

... Mais pas avant 2024Super Nintendo World est la zone réservée à Nintendo au parc d'attraction Universal Studios Japan et dont il a été confirmé l'ouverture de cette zone aux parc américains d'Hollywood et Orlando (mais pas avant 2025).La construction de cette zone Donkey Kong devrait presque doubler la taille du Super Nintendo World.