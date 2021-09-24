profile
[Switch] Touken Ranbu Warriors / Date occident




Prévu sur PC/Switch
Date de sortie : 24 Mai 2022 (USA/Europe)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2TCNudUv6A
    posted the 09/24/2021 at 12:07 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    fullbuster posted the 09/24/2021 at 12:16 PM
    C'est quoi cette license ?
    micablo posted the 09/24/2021 at 12:19 PM
    fullbuster https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Touken_Ranbu
    e3ologue posted the 09/24/2021 at 12:29 PM
    Un otome game en muso, je crois qu'on est face au crossover le plus wtf, à part un muso football manager ou tetris je vois pas
