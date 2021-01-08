Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties vidéoludiques d'un mois d'Août bien plus chargé qu'il n'y paraît.
3 Août: Hunter's Arena Legends (PlayStation, PC)
3 Août: Lemnis Gate (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
3 Août : THE RAMP (PC)
5 Août : Death Trash (Xbox, PC)
5 Août : Dodgeball Academia (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
5 Août : Dreamscaper (Switch, PC)
5 Août : Haven Park (Switch, PC)
5 Août : Starmancer (PC)
5 Août : The Falconeer : Warrior Edition (PlayStation, Switch)
10 Août : Black Book (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
10 Août : Godfall: Fire & Darkness (PS4)
10 Août : Lawn Mowing Simulator (XS, PC)
11 Août : Glitchpunk ()
11 Août : Icarus (PC)
12 Août : Faraday Protocol (PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC)
12 Août : Fire Tonight (Fire Tonight)
12 Août : Foreclosed (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
12 Août : Naraka Bladepoint (PC)
12 Août : SkateBIRD (One, Switch, PC)
13 Août : Shadowverse : Champion’s Battle (Switch)
16 Août : Road 96 (Switch, PC)
17 Août : Greak : Memories of Azur (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
17 Août : Humankind (PC)
19 Août : 12 Minutes (Xbox, PC)
19 Août : Mayhem Brawler (PlayStation, One, Switch, PC)
19 Août : RiMS Racing (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
19 Août : SYNTHETIK 2 (PC)
20 Août : Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PlayStation)
20 Août : Madden NFL 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
24 Août : Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
24 Août : Hoa (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
24 Août : I Expect You To Die 2 (PS4, PC)
24 Août : King’s Bounty 2 (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
24 Août : Lone Echo II (PC)
25 Août : Psychonauts 2 (Xbox, PS4, PC)
25 Août : Rogue Spirit (PC)
26 Août : ProtoCorgi (Switch, PC)
27 Août : Baldo (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
27 Août : No More Heroes 3 (Switch)
31 Août : KeyWee (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
31 Août : New World (PC)
31 Août : Rustler (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
31 Août : Song of Iron (Xbox, PC)
31 Août : The Big Con (Xbox, PC)
Vos attentes ? Pour moi ça sera probablement la Director’s Cut de Tsushima. N'ayant pas fait le jeu à sa sortie.