profile
nindo64
32
Likes
Likers
nindo64
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 314
visites since opening : 512456
nindo64 > blog
all
Sorties JV Août 2021
Sorties

Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties vidéoludiques d'un mois d'Août bien plus chargé qu'il n'y paraît.

3 Août: Hunter's Arena Legends (PlayStation, PC)



3 Août: Lemnis Gate (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



3 Août : THE RAMP (PC)



5 Août : Death Trash (Xbox, PC)



5 Août : Dodgeball Academia (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



5 Août : Dreamscaper (Switch, PC)



5 Août : Haven Park (Switch, PC)



5 Août : Starmancer (PC)



5 Août : The Falconeer : Warrior Edition (PlayStation, Switch)



10 Août : Black Book (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



10 Août : Godfall: Fire & Darkness (PS4)



10 Août : Lawn Mowing Simulator (XS, PC)



11 Août : Glitchpunk ()



11 Août : Icarus (PC)



12 Août : Faraday Protocol (PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC)



12 Août : Fire Tonight (Fire Tonight)



12 Août : Foreclosed (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



12 Août : Naraka Bladepoint (PC)



12 Août : SkateBIRD (One, Switch, PC)



13 Août : Shadowverse : Champion’s Battle (Switch)



16 Août : Road 96 (Switch, PC)



17 Août : Greak : Memories of Azur (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



17 Août : Humankind (PC)



19 Août : 12 Minutes (Xbox, PC)



19 Août : Mayhem Brawler (PlayStation, One, Switch, PC)



19 Août : RiMS Racing (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



19 Août : SYNTHETIK 2 (PC)



20 Août : Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PlayStation)



20 Août : Madden NFL 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



24 Août : Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



24 Août : Hoa (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



24 Août : I Expect You To Die 2 (PS4, PC)



24 Août : King’s Bounty 2 (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



24 Août : Lone Echo II (PC)



25 Août : Psychonauts 2 (Xbox, PS4, PC)



25 Août : Rogue Spirit (PC)



26 Août : ProtoCorgi (Switch, PC)



27 Août : Baldo (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



27 Août : No More Heroes 3 (Switch)



31 Août : KeyWee (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



31 Août : New World (PC)



31 Août : Rustler (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



31 Août : Song of Iron (Xbox, PC)



31 Août : The Big Con (Xbox, PC)




Vos attentes ? Pour moi ça sera probablement la Director’s Cut de Tsushima. N'ayant pas fait le jeu à sa sortie.
niindo64.com - https://niindo64.com/2021/08/01/sorties-aout-2021/
    tags : sorties jv
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/01/2021 at 09:37 AM by nindo64
    comments (6)
    torotoro59 posted the 08/01/2021 at 09:43 AM
    Jean ça caille
    keiku posted the 08/01/2021 at 09:46 AM
    12 minutes par curiosité, mais a part ca et i except you to die 2 car j'ai bien aimé le premier mais de manière général c'est pas très folichon...
    zekk posted the 08/01/2021 at 09:48 AM
    Je me suis pris Fugain, l'un des trois petits jeux de Cyberconnect 2 c'était ma seule attente de l'été et c'est une très agréable bonne surprise
    zekk posted the 08/01/2021 at 09:49 AM
    Par contre Humankind et psychonaut 2 sont sur ma liste pour plus tard
    myki posted the 08/01/2021 at 09:52 AM
    Ce sera No more heroes 3 pour moi en fin de mois
    aros posted the 08/01/2021 at 09:58 AM
    Roge Spirit et Song of Iron donnent bien envie ! Dommage en revanche que le premier ne sorte que sur PC.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo