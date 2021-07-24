profile
Valve - Steam Deck et Switch, 2 philosophies différentes


Valve est conscient des comparaisons faites entre le Steam Deck et la Nintendo Switch depuis l'annonce de leur "PC portable aux formes familières", et réagit auprès d'IGN à ce sujet. Ils déclarent ce que l'on sait déjà, à savoir que ce sont 2 machines qui ciblent différent publics.

Greg Coomer:
We tried to make all the decisions really in Steam Deck that targeted that audience and that served the customers that were already having a good time interacting with the games that are on that platform, on our platform. That really was how we were making our decisions. We’ve ended up with a device that cosmetically shares some traits with a Switch, but that just was… it’s kind of an artifact of how we’ve proceeded down the design direction.


Gabe Newell :
So I think Nintendo does a great job targeting the audience they do with the content that they have. And that’s going to be different. Like when you pick this up, it feels much more like the ergonomics for somebody who’s used to playing with an expensive game controller, right? Because it’s bigger and it’s bulkier than a Switch. And if we’re right, that’s the right trade-off to be making for the audience that we’re going after. Obviously, I mean, I think they’ve sold 85 million Switches.

Let me put it this way. If you’re a gamer, and you pick up a Switch, and you pick up one of these, you’re going to know which one is right for you, right? And you’re going to know it within 10 seconds.
Nintendo Everything - https://nintendoeverything.com/valve-on-switch-and-steam-deck-comparisons-says-they-were-designed-around-differing-philosophies/
    tags : nintendo valve switch steam deck
    posted the 07/24/2021 at 09:37 PM by masharu
    comments (3)
    yurius posted the 07/24/2021 at 09:49 PM
    Perso j'adore la switch et ce steamdeck ne m'intéresse absolument pas.

    Après quoi qu'on en dise, les joueurs qui auraient voulu une switch plus puissante pour jouer à des jeux tiers pourront le faire sur cette machine.
    Nintendo a donc perdu d'éventuelles ventes de machine.

    Le point fort de cette steamdeck finalement ce sera peut être de reusir à faire sortir nintendo de sa zone de confort.
    eldrick posted the 07/24/2021 at 09:53 PM
    yurius Le point fort c'est surtout d'avoir enfin une belle offre de service avec avec un lineup phénoménal pour sa sortie et qui propose un bon mode en ligne tout en restant très abordable donc les joueurs sortent certainement gagnant de cette saine compétition.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 07/24/2021 at 09:55 PM
    yurius les jeux tiers ou la puissance ne sont absolument pas une propriétédans la stratégie de nintendo depuis de nombreuses années.
