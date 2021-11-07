profile
Bandai Namco Games
name : Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/Switch] Super Robot Wars 30 / Date Japon




Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngxEFsKPDoo
    leblogdeshacka
    posted the 07/11/2021 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    shining posted the 07/11/2021 at 02:44 PM
    28/10/2021 , on l'aura en anglais 1-2 jours max après , par contre pour le prochain OG ces mal partie, sa parle d’arrêt de la série, j’espère avoir mal compris ....
