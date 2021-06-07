profile
Spike Chunsoft
[Switch] Danganronpa Decadence / Date





Date de sortie : 3 Décembre 2021 (USA/Europe)
En Europe, c'est Numskull Games qui s’occupera de l'édition physique.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR4z6PkIIpM
    oniclem
    posted the 07/06/2021 at 11:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 07/06/2021 at 11:12 PM
    Les couleurs vont péter sur l'OLED
    oniclem posted the 07/06/2021 at 11:12 PM
    La voilà ma saga de décembre
    oniclem posted the 07/06/2021 at 11:16 PM
    D'ailleurs le jeu sera bien traduit fr ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/06/2021 at 11:21 PM
    oniclem je ne suis pas sur pour la traduction en Français, japonais et anglais, c'est sur.
