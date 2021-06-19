profile
Falcom
[Switch] The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel I and II / Date (Japon)


The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel I / 8 Juillet 2021
The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel II / 5 Aout 2021
Pour l'instant c'est uniquement pour la Japon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrW6JkkB4Mg
    jowy14
    posted the 06/19/2021 at 07:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    jowy14 posted the 06/19/2021 at 07:56 AM
    Nicolasgourry mais c’est pas vendredi prochain leur event à Falcom ?

    J’ai déjà les versions Vita et PS4 et je les ai platinées, mais le faire confortablement sur la SuperNintendo Switch ça peut être sympa
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/19/2021 at 07:57 AM
    jowy14 Si
    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article456364.html
    jowy14 posted the 06/19/2021 at 08:04 AM
    nicolasgourry il me semblait bien avoir lu cet article récemment
    hyoga57 posted the 06/19/2021 at 08:57 AM
    nicolasgourry T'as du retard, leur date est connue depuis plusieurs semaines.

    jowy14 Et NIS America conseille de regarder l'event, puisqu'il y aura une grosse annonce.
