[Evenement] Falcom 40th anniversary / Prochainement



Europe : Vendredi 25 Juin à 7 H 00
    posted the 06/18/2021 at 07:52 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    hyoga57 posted the 06/18/2021 at 07:57 AM
    Pour information, il y aura plusieurs annonces et quelques surprises.

    Le plus probable reste la localisation de Hajimari no Kiseki, voire les versions Kai de Zero no Kiseki et Ao no Kiseki.

    Et il devrait y avoir un petit truc sur Ys. Genre un petit Ys : The Ark of Napishtim ou un Ys Seven en version Kai sur PS4.
    isora posted the 06/18/2021 at 08:02 AM
    Ys X ?
    narukamisan posted the 06/18/2021 at 08:27 AM
    J'attend plus grand chose d'eux perso sa localise pas ça localise, ça re localise pas.... en plus trop peu d'évolution il doivent vraiment se secouer pour faire quelque chose de moins rigide
    metroidvania posted the 06/18/2021 at 09:19 AM
    Une compile des ys 1 - 4 avec des graphismes à la Wonderboy 2d et les musiques nec serait incroyable haha je sais je rêve
