accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
11
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
asakim
,
hyoga57
,
escobar
,
kadaj68800
,
linuxclan
,
torotoro59
,
fiveagainstone
,
maxine
,
arngrim
,
esets
,
sniper3d
name :
NIS America
profile
127
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
zestarlight
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3837
visites since opening :
5240507
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Evenement] Falcom 40th anniversary / Prochainement
Europe : Vendredi 25 Juin à 7 H 00
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/18/2021 at 07:52 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
hyoga57
posted
the 06/18/2021 at 07:57 AM
Pour information, il y aura plusieurs annonces et quelques surprises.
Le plus probable reste la localisation de Hajimari no Kiseki, voire les versions Kai de Zero no Kiseki et Ao no Kiseki.
Et il devrait y avoir un petit truc sur Ys. Genre un petit Ys : The Ark of Napishtim ou un Ys Seven en version Kai sur PS4.
isora
posted
the 06/18/2021 at 08:02 AM
Ys X ?
narukamisan
posted
the 06/18/2021 at 08:27 AM
J'attend plus grand chose d'eux perso sa localise pas ça localise, ça re localise pas.... en plus trop peu d'évolution il doivent vraiment se secouer pour faire quelque chose de moins rigide
metroidvania
posted
the 06/18/2021 at 09:19 AM
Une compile des ys 1 - 4 avec des graphismes à la Wonderboy 2d et les musiques nec serait incroyable haha je sais je rêve
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Le plus probable reste la localisation de Hajimari no Kiseki, voire les versions Kai de Zero no Kiseki et Ao no Kiseki.
Et il devrait y avoir un petit truc sur Ys. Genre un petit Ys : The Ark of Napishtim ou un Ys Seven en version Kai sur PS4.