name : Sonic Colors Ultimate
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry > blog
Date de sortie : 7 Septembre 2021




Date de sortie : 7 Septembre 2021
    posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    losz posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:41 PM
    Il était sympa mais ultra court, j'avais mis genre 3h max, assez honteux.
    kraken posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:13 PM
    et il sera encore plus facile, ils ont viré les vie pour des check point et rajouté tails pouvnt nous sauver si on tombe dans le vide.

    C'est vraiment ridicule la facilité du truc
