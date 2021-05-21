J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Macron fait un sondage One Piece/ Shingeki sur son Instagram


Ce n'est pas un troll.
    posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:27 AM by amassous
    zekk posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:28 AM
    guiguif posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:29 AM
    lol c'est parmi d'autres sondage sur la culture, mais
    masharu posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:29 AM
    Pardon ?
    raioh posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:32 AM
    La campagne est déjà en marche apparemment
    altendorf posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:37 AM
    ...
    jaysennnin posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:44 AM
    hein
    yukilin posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:47 AM
    WTF?
    sdkios posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:52 AM
    Bon, quand on sait que la video avec mcfly et carlito a été tournée y a quelques jours, on se dit forcément que ca doit etre lié.
    opthomas posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:52 AM


    Mais ouate zeuh phoque je suis mort
    shinz0 posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:55 AM
    C'est pour la promo du Pass Culture
    escobar posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:55 AM
    derno posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:57 AM
    shingeki, j'aime one piece mais il y a trop de gras et ça devient indigeste sur la longueur.
    medoo posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:59 AM
    Ils n'ont honte de rien ceux là...

    "Charles-Valéry !! Qu'est ce qui marche le mieux dans les trucs Chinois des jeunes ? "
    shinz0 posted the 05/21/2021 at 11:00 AM
    Les votants préfèrent la série Validé à Game of Thones
    amassous posted the 05/21/2021 at 11:16 AM
    shinz0 A cause de la fin de GOT
    jaysennnin posted the 05/21/2021 at 11:19 AM
    nani ?
    shinz0 posted the 05/21/2021 at 11:19 AM
    amassous ou c'est peut-être que les votants ce n'est pas le public visé par GOT
    micablo posted the 05/21/2021 at 11:33 AM
    medoo Parce que tu crois que c'est macron qui gère ce compte?
    blindzorro posted the 05/21/2021 at 11:51 AM
    Contrairement à Trump qui gérer bien lui même son propre compte, pour le cas de Macron c'ets juste un compte "Officiel" mais c'est pas lui qui gère, donc bon, juste un délire de son chargé de communication.
    blindzorro posted the 05/21/2021 at 11:53 AM
    Moi j'attend son sondage Pain au chocolat versus Chocolatine par contre. Avec genre une grosse prise de position dérrière en mode je pause mes couilles... Ce serait ouf guedin
    bladagun posted the 05/21/2021 at 11:59 AM
    Et ben...
    mafacenligne posted the 05/21/2021 at 12:01 PM
    macron en campagne avec de l'argent public
    octobar posted the 05/21/2021 at 12:15 PM
    Quel démago de chiasse
    coldy posted the 05/21/2021 at 12:34 PM
    Le cynisme jusqu’au boutiste...
    medoo posted the 05/21/2021 at 12:40 PM
    micablo Bah pardi ! ...
