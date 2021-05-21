accueil
profile
articles :
1187
visites since opening :
3126098
amassous
> blog
Macron fait un sondage One Piece/ Shingeki sur son Instagram
Ce n'est pas un troll.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
davenor
posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:27 AM by
amassous
comments (
25
)
zekk
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:28 AM
guiguif
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:29 AM
lol c'est parmi d'autres sondage sur la culture, mais
masharu
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:29 AM
Pardon ?
raioh
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:32 AM
La campagne est déjà en marche apparemment
altendorf
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:37 AM
...
jaysennnin
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:44 AM
hein
yukilin
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:47 AM
WTF?
sdkios
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:52 AM
Bon, quand on sait que la video avec mcfly et carlito a été tournée y a quelques jours, on se dit forcément que ca doit etre lié.
opthomas
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:52 AM
Mais ouate zeuh phoque je suis mort
shinz0
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:55 AM
C'est pour la promo du Pass Culture
escobar
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:55 AM
derno
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:57 AM
shingeki, j'aime one piece mais il y a trop de gras et ça devient indigeste sur la longueur.
medoo
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:59 AM
Ils n'ont honte de rien ceux là...
"Charles-Valéry !! Qu'est ce qui marche le mieux dans les trucs Chinois des jeunes ? "
shinz0
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 11:00 AM
Les votants préfèrent la série Validé à Game of Thones
amassous
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 11:16 AM
shinz0
A cause de la fin de GOT
jaysennnin
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 11:19 AM
nani ?
shinz0
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 11:19 AM
amassous
ou c'est peut-être que les votants ce n'est pas le public visé par GOT
micablo
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 11:33 AM
medoo
Parce que tu crois que c'est macron qui gère ce compte?
blindzorro
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 11:51 AM
Contrairement à Trump qui gérer bien lui même son propre compte, pour le cas de Macron c'ets juste un compte "Officiel" mais c'est pas lui qui gère, donc bon, juste un délire de son chargé de communication.
blindzorro
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 11:53 AM
Moi j'attend son sondage Pain au chocolat versus Chocolatine par contre. Avec genre une grosse prise de position dérrière en mode je pause mes couilles... Ce serait ouf guedin
bladagun
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 11:59 AM
Et ben...
mafacenligne
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 12:01 PM
macron en campagne avec de l'argent public
octobar
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 12:15 PM
Quel démago de chiasse
coldy
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 12:34 PM
Le cynisme jusqu’au boutiste...
medoo
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 12:40 PM
micablo
Bah pardi ! ...
