Capcom
name : Capcom
official website : http://www.capcom.com
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 3777
visites since opening : 5149801
nicolasgourry > blog
Nouveau Digital Event : Monster Hunter


Mercredi 26 Mai en Europe à 16H

Bonus :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XS8aU28DzlA
    posted the 05/20/2021 at 12:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    wickette posted the 05/20/2021 at 12:12 PM
    nice .

    Cette fameuse 3.0 avec une nouvelle fin et du contenu en plus je dis pas non.

    Mais c'est surtout la présentation eventuelle d'une roadmap qui va au dela de mai qui m'intérèsse.
    ryadr posted the 05/20/2021 at 12:21 PM
    Trop hâte !
    cobrasnake posted the 05/20/2021 at 12:28 PM
    Yessss
    opthomas posted the 05/20/2021 at 12:59 PM
    Valstrax qu'on me donne ce Dragon croissement avec un avion de combat
