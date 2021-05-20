profile
Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
name : Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Taito
developer : Natsume
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] Pocky & Rocky Reshrined / New Trailer

(la vidéo ce concentre sur le premier stage)

Date de sortie : Automne 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aep2yoBT8rs
    mazeroza, xenofamicom, narustorm, hyoga57, newtechnix, greggy
    posted the 05/20/2021 at 07:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    xenofamicom posted the 05/20/2021 at 07:32 AM
    Trop de bons souvenirs... DAY ONE
    hyoga57 posted the 05/20/2021 at 07:42 AM
    xenofamicom Le day-one est effectivement obligé et ce sera orgasmique s'il y a une version boîte.
