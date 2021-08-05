J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
OFFICIEL : Akira Toriyama sur l'histoire du prochain film
Un message retrouvée dans les code source du site officiel TOEI , lien en source en anglais.

J'ai traduit en Français !

J'ESPERE UN TRAILER DEMAIN !

https://www.toei-animation.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Capture.png
    neyrus, playstation2008, escobar, neelek, idd
    posted the 05/08/2021 at 01:50 PM by amassous
    comments (16)
    hizoka posted the 05/08/2021 at 01:51 PM
    Un territoire inexploré : Yardrat ?
    amassous posted the 05/08/2021 at 01:52 PM
    hizoka Je sais pas si c'est bien traduit désolé.
    altendorf posted the 05/08/2021 at 02:04 PM
    Je vois vraiment pas ce qu’ils vont pouvoir exploiter
    yanissou posted the 05/08/2021 at 02:04 PM
    Comme d'ab il va rester sur son fauteuil bien confortablement et valide tout et n'importe quoi
    altendorf posted the 05/08/2021 at 02:07 PM
    yanissou C’est plutôt l’inverse, on va lui soumettre un truc et il aura juste à dire si c’est cohérent avec l’univers. Toriyama est piégé par la Toei avec DBZ. Il ne sera jamais libre comme un Oda.
    idd posted the 05/08/2021 at 02:08 PM
    une autre galaxie ?
    amassous posted the 05/08/2021 at 02:17 PM
    altendorf Oda ? libre? mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
    amassous posted the 05/08/2021 at 02:25 PM
    idd Y'a souvent eu de nouvelles galaxies je pense pas.
    thelastone posted the 05/08/2021 at 02:30 PM
    Marre de la terre qu'il aillent ailleurs
    linkudo posted the 05/08/2021 at 02:49 PM
    on veut coozer platinium
    guiguif posted the 05/08/2021 at 02:57 PM
    c'est pas ça qui va me rassurer
    playstation2008 posted the 05/08/2021 at 03:00 PM
    Platinum Coozer est là les gars !!!

    Bien joué Shanks
    altendorf posted the 05/08/2021 at 03:09 PM
    amassous Oh oui bien plus que Toriyama
    amassous posted the 05/08/2021 at 03:14 PM
    altendorf
    opthomas posted the 05/08/2021 at 03:25 PM
    Avant de faire toute hypothèse et assomption je vais attendre le premier trailer et après je donnerais mon avis, les avis précipités c'est toujours un coup à se vautrer
    yanissou posted the 05/08/2021 at 03:35 PM
    altendorf Akira piégé par la toei ? Le mec est tranquille et veut surtout l'argent facile. Pour Oda je pense pas il doit subir des pression et le mec dort 3 h par nuit
