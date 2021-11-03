J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
161
Likes
Likers
amassous
articles : 1170
visites since opening : 3076607
Une figurine de Goku SS3 poing du Dragon annoncé !!!


Ce sera de la gamme Figuarts Zero donc en France ça fera dans les 100€.

La taille c’est 21cm.

Pose culte d’un film incroyable

    jf17, xenofamicom
    posted the 03/11/2021 at 07:46 AM by amassous
    comments (5)
    jf17 posted the 03/11/2021 at 07:50 AM
    Vraiment classe
    poliof posted the 03/11/2021 at 07:51 AM
    Joli.
    fdestroyer posted the 03/11/2021 at 08:14 AM
    C'est dingue la qualité à laquelle ces figurines sont arrivés..
    amassous posted the 03/11/2021 at 08:25 AM
    fdestroyer Oui on revient de loin
    xenofamicom posted the 03/11/2021 at 08:31 AM
    Cette figurine... elle déchire
