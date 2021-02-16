profile
Bravely Default II
Bravely Default II
Nintendo Switch
Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
RPG
06/26/2021
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Bravely Default II / Video Gameplay (exploration)


(Date de sortie : 26 Février 2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APOBHPvyjdY&feature=emb_logo
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/16/2021 at 08:05 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    keiku posted the 02/16/2021 at 08:14 AM
    j'ai parfois j'ai pas l'impression qu'on a pas tous la même switch, j'ai aucun aliasing sur ma démo alors que sur la video ca pique les yeux
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/16/2021 at 08:47 AM
    Bravely default HD
    newtechnix posted the 02/16/2021 at 08:49 AM
    Les extérieurs sont sympathiques mais les villes bofbof. je ne sais pas si c'est à cause de l'effet octopath travellers, l'impression dela magie qui ressortait du premier Bravely Default n'opère plus.

    Tous ces arbres coupés, Greta Guthberg va surement twitter un truc dont elle a le secret
