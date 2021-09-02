profile
Super Mario Odyssey
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
obi69
obi69
obi69 > blog
Quel est votre Super Mario préféré?


Et vous ? Quel est votre Mario préféré?

VOIR NOTRE SELECTION :
https://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=requete&idRequete=110
    tags : mario gameforever supermario
    plistter
    posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:37 PM by obi69
    comments (31)
    axlenz posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:38 PM
    Ah ouais l'image... il a changé Mario...
    bliss02 posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:39 PM
    Galaxy 2
    jp67110 posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:40 PM
    Super Mario world pour les Mario 2D
    après c'est dur à dire, j'ai beaucoup aimé SM64, MG1. La nostalgie parle.
    Après j'ai beaucoup aimé aussi Mario Odyssey.
    jeanouillz posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:41 PM
    Galaxy 1
    zeldounette posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:41 PM
    64 par nostalgie et par la claque recu à l'époque

    Odyssey parceque c'est le jeu parfait pour son époque.
    randyofmana posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:41 PM
    J'allais mettre un truc, et puis l'image m'a fait changer d'avis
    smashfan posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:43 PM
    Sunshine
    fan2jeux posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:51 PM
    Encore et toujours: Mario allstars
    masharu posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:52 PM
    Dans l'ordre :
    - Super Mario World
    - Super Mario 64
    - Super Mario Sunshine
    - Super Mario Odyssey
    - Super Mario Land 2
    shinz0 posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:54 PM
    Super Mario world
    keiku posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:54 PM
    le world pour moi et le 64 aura été celui qui m'aura fait arrêter de jouer a mario
    kidicarus posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:56 PM
    Très dur à dire, mais je vais mettre un top 5 et c'est ceux qui m'ont marqués.

    Super Mario bros
    Super Mario bros 3
    Super Mario 64
    Mario Galaxy 1 même si je trouve le 2 meilleur dans son fond.
    Super Mario oddyssey.

    Après j'aime le premier sur game boy qui mériterai un remake ++ avec des graf entre wario Land shaker et New super Mario voire dk tropical freeze.
    neoriku13 posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:04 PM
    Super Mario World, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Galaxy 1
    yurius posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:05 PM
    Super mario 64
    obi69 posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:07 PM
    SMB3, 64 et Galaxy.
    edarn posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:15 PM
    Sunshine
    neoaxle posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:16 PM
    Super Mario World et juste derrière le 3.
    legato posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:20 PM
    Super Mario World pour la pure 2d
    New Super Mario pour la 2,5 d
    Mario 64 plateforme 3d aventure
    Super Mario 3d World plateforme 3d strict
    Mario Land 2 pour les portables
    djhu posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:24 PM
    Super mario bros 3
    Mario 64
    Ton image
    whiteweedow25 posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:27 PM
    Mario 64 restera le meilleur et Odyssey l'overhype de la gen !
    mercure7 posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:28 PM
    Le 3 pour le côté ''rapide et efficace'' des niveaux, sinon World.
    walterwhite posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:33 PM
    Super Mario 64
    elenaa posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:41 PM
    Super Mario Land 2, le meilleur jeu Mario.
    kirk posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:43 PM
    3D world
    SMB3
    Galaxy (les 2)
    uga posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:45 PM
    Mario land 1 et 2 gameboy par nostalgie et supermario galaxy 1 et 2 ^^
    rockin posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:48 PM
    Galaxy 2
    Galaxy 1
    3D World
    destati posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:49 PM
    elenaa Pareil que toi ! Super Mario Land 2 a des zones vraiment diversifiées et des boss vraiment cool !
    slyder posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:49 PM
    Super Mario Bros 3

    Et sublime photo
    giru posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:56 PM
    Super Mario World pour les Mario 2D.

    Super Mario Galaxy 1 pour les 3D.

    Super Mario 3D Worlds pour les Mario qui mélangent le meilleur des 2 mondes.

    Super Mario World est mon numéro 1, mais probablement aussi par nostalgie. C’est l’un des joyaux de mon enfance.
    zakovu posted the 02/09/2021 at 07:56 PM
    Super Mario Bros 3, et de très loin ^^
    populus posted the 02/09/2021 at 08:05 PM
    Super Mario Bros 3 en Mario 2D et Super Mario Galaxy en 3D
