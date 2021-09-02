accueil
name :
Super Mario Odyssey
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
10/27/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
blog
Quel est votre Super Mario préféré?
Et vous ? Quel est votre Mario préféré?
▶
VOIR NOTRE SELECTION :
https://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=requete&idRequete=110
Gameforever.fr
-
www.gameforever
tags :
mario
gameforever
supermario
1
Like
Who likes this ?
plistter
posted the 02/09/2021 at 06:37 PM by obi69
obi69
comments (
31
)
axlenz
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:38 PM
Ah ouais l'image... il a changé Mario...
bliss02
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:39 PM
Galaxy 2
jp67110
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:40 PM
Super Mario world pour les Mario 2D
après c'est dur à dire, j'ai beaucoup aimé SM64, MG1. La nostalgie parle.
Après j'ai beaucoup aimé aussi Mario Odyssey.
jeanouillz
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:41 PM
Galaxy 1
zeldounette
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:41 PM
64 par nostalgie et par la claque recu à l'époque
Odyssey parceque c'est le jeu parfait pour son époque.
randyofmana
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:41 PM
J'allais mettre un truc, et puis l'image m'a fait changer d'avis
smashfan
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:43 PM
Sunshine
fan2jeux
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:51 PM
Encore et toujours: Mario allstars
masharu
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:52 PM
Dans l'ordre :
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario 64
- Super Mario Sunshine
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario Land 2
shinz0
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:54 PM
Super Mario world
keiku
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:54 PM
le world pour moi et le 64 aura été celui qui m'aura fait arrêter de jouer a mario
kidicarus
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 06:56 PM
Très dur à dire, mais je vais mettre un top 5 et c'est ceux qui m'ont marqués.
Super Mario bros
Super Mario bros 3
Super Mario 64
Mario Galaxy 1 même si je trouve le 2 meilleur dans son fond.
Super Mario oddyssey.
Après j'aime le premier sur game boy qui mériterai un remake ++ avec des graf entre wario Land shaker et New super Mario voire dk tropical freeze.
neoriku13
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:04 PM
Super Mario World, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Galaxy 1
yurius
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:05 PM
Super mario 64
obi69
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:07 PM
SMB3, 64 et Galaxy.
edarn
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:15 PM
Sunshine
neoaxle
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:16 PM
Super Mario World et juste derrière le 3.
legato
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:20 PM
Super Mario World pour la pure 2d
New Super Mario pour la 2,5 d
Mario 64 plateforme 3d aventure
Super Mario 3d World plateforme 3d strict
Mario Land 2 pour les portables
djhu
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:24 PM
Super mario bros 3
Mario 64
Ton image
whiteweedow25
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:27 PM
Mario 64 restera le meilleur et Odyssey l'overhype de la gen !
mercure7
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:28 PM
Le 3 pour le côté ''rapide et efficace'' des niveaux, sinon World.
walterwhite
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:33 PM
Super Mario 64
elenaa
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:41 PM
Super Mario Land 2, le meilleur jeu Mario.
kirk
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:43 PM
3D world
SMB3
Galaxy (les 2)
uga
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:45 PM
Mario land 1 et 2 gameboy par nostalgie et supermario galaxy 1 et 2 ^^
rockin
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:48 PM
Galaxy 2
Galaxy 1
3D World
destati
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:49 PM
elenaa
Pareil que toi ! Super Mario Land 2 a des zones vraiment diversifiées et des boss vraiment cool !
slyder
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:49 PM
Super Mario Bros 3
Et sublime photo
giru
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:56 PM
Super Mario World pour les Mario 2D.
Super Mario Galaxy 1 pour les 3D.
Super Mario 3D Worlds pour les Mario qui mélangent le meilleur des 2 mondes.
Super Mario World est mon numéro 1, mais probablement aussi par nostalgie. C’est l’un des joyaux de mon enfance.
zakovu
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 07:56 PM
Super Mario Bros 3, et de très loin ^^
populus
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 08:05 PM
Super Mario Bros 3 en Mario 2D et Super Mario Galaxy en 3D
