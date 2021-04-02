profile
all
Silent Hill : encore de l'espoir (de la part de Yamaoka)
Jeux Video


A 08:38.

Le prochain jeu de Yamaoka sera dévoilé "aux alentours de cet été",
et sera "un projet dont les gens espèrent entendre parler".















Et là, c'est The Medium 2
    sora78, wadewilson, jenicris, shigeryu
    posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:14 PM by shanks
    comments (22)
    negan posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:15 PM
    Flemme ça sera exclusif Sony.

    Tant mieux pour les fans
    altendorf posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:15 PM
    midomashakil posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:25 PM
    y'avais une grosse rumeur comme qu'on sony fera un stat to play ( janvier - fevrier )
    onihanzo posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:30 PM
    midomashakil Dans les 2 prochaines semaines le state of play je pense.

    OoooOooOoOoOoOoOoooohhh
    skuldleif posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:31 PM
    je veux une suite a the medium ,malgres toute votre haine j'espere que bloober en fera une avec plus de budget.
    ils ont su créer une new ip intéressante que de nombreux joueurs ont apprécié et ils ont breveté un systeme de jeu lié a cette new ip ce serait dommage de laisser tomber au premier essai.
    skuldleif posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:32 PM
    je me doute bien quil ne s'agit pas de the medium 2 hein
    edgar posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:35 PM
    midomashakil Il y avait également une grosse rumeur d’un N-direct en novembre 2019, depuis on attend toujours... XD
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:39 PM
    marcelpatulacci posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:40 PM
    Cte" musique au début
    altendorf posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:45 PM
    midomashakil Il y aura rien avant cet été
    tolgafury posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:50 PM
    altendorf Pourquoi ? A cause de la pénurie ?
    Dommage vu que j'avais trouvé que les deux derniers événements de Sony étaient pas exceptionnel....
    kabuki posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:52 PM
    Silent hill 2 ce chef d'oeuvre cette OST
    altendorf posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:13 PM
    tolgafury Yep, aucun intérêt de communiquer sur tes nouveautés si tu n’arrives pas à fournir suffisamment de consoles dans l’immédiat
    populus posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:16 PM
    J'y crois pas trop à ce Silent Hill ps5 vu l'orientation de Konami en ce moment... Je pense craquer et me faire les opus sans attendre ce potentiel remake car j'ai envie de débuté cette licence depuis pas mal de temps déjà...
    midomashakil posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:26 PM
    altendorf wé t'as raison même les jeux seront presque tt reporté fin d'années voir 2022
    dommage pour cette gen
    jenicris posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:32 PM
    altendorf ouaip, et puis le nombre de jeux cross gen...
    jenicris posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:37 PM
    shanks tu y crois a Silent Hill?
    altendorf posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:38 PM
    jenicris Et encore un pseudo insider qui sort de nul part : https://twitter.com/pisamuray/status/1357340918991364102
    jenicris posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:40 PM
    altendorf vaut mieux en rire.

    Perso je ne crois plus que 2 ou 3 insiders.
    altendorf posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:45 PM
    jenicris C’est tellement relou Je crois plus personne à part Schreier car lui il est vraiment proche de l’industrie.
    jenicris posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:48 PM
    altendorf sûrement le meilleur insider.
    tolgafury posted the 02/04/2021 at 05:52 PM
    altendorf C'est vrai.
