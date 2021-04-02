accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
160
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
traveller
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
wanda
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
spartan1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
soulshunt
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
octobar
,
kikibearentongues
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
sid
,
opthomas
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
rebellion
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mugimando
,
51love
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
misterpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
,
shindo
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
negan
,
rayzorx09
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
gamergunz
,
niveforever
,
voxen
,
siil
,
biboys
,
osiris
,
gunhedtv
,
walterwhite
,
benji54
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
johnt
,
trichejeux
,
plistter
,
varanime
,
salocin
,
giusnake
,
drockspace
,
suzukube
,
zestarlight
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
orichimarugin
,
spawnini
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1233
visites since opening :
2978045
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
Silent Hill : encore de l'espoir (de la part de Yamaoka)
Jeux Video
A 08:38.
Le prochain jeu de Yamaoka sera dévoilé "aux alentours de cet été",
et sera "un projet dont les gens espèrent entendre parler".
Et là, c'est The Medium 2
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
wadewilson
,
jenicris
,
shigeryu
posted the 02/04/2021 at 04:14 PM by
shanks
comments (
22
)
negan
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:15 PM
Flemme ça sera exclusif Sony.
Tant mieux pour les fans
altendorf
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:15 PM
midomashakil
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:25 PM
y'avais une grosse rumeur comme qu'on sony fera un stat to play ( janvier - fevrier )
onihanzo
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:30 PM
midomashakil
Dans les 2 prochaines semaines le state of play je pense.
OoooOooOoOoOoOoOoooohhh
skuldleif
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:31 PM
je veux une suite a the medium ,malgres toute votre haine j'espere que bloober en fera une avec plus de budget.
ils ont su créer une new ip intéressante que de nombreux joueurs ont apprécié et ils ont breveté un systeme de jeu lié a cette new ip ce serait dommage de laisser tomber au premier essai.
skuldleif
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:32 PM
je me doute bien quil ne s'agit pas de the medium 2 hein
edgar
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:35 PM
midomashakil
Il y avait également une grosse rumeur d’un N-direct en novembre 2019, depuis on attend toujours... XD
icebergbrulant
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:39 PM
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:40 PM
Cte" musique au début
altendorf
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:45 PM
midomashakil
Il y aura rien avant cet été
tolgafury
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:50 PM
altendorf
Pourquoi ?
A cause de la pénurie ?
Dommage vu que j'avais trouvé que les deux derniers événements de Sony étaient pas exceptionnel....
kabuki
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 04:52 PM
Silent hill 2 ce chef d'oeuvre cette OST
altendorf
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:13 PM
tolgafury
Yep, aucun intérêt de communiquer sur tes nouveautés si tu n’arrives pas à fournir suffisamment de consoles dans l’immédiat
populus
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:16 PM
J'y crois pas trop à ce Silent Hill ps5 vu l'orientation de Konami en ce moment... Je pense craquer et me faire les opus sans attendre ce potentiel remake car j'ai envie de débuté cette licence depuis pas mal de temps déjà...
midomashakil
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:26 PM
altendorf
wé t'as raison même les jeux seront presque tt reporté fin d'années voir 2022
dommage pour cette gen
jenicris
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:32 PM
altendorf
ouaip, et puis le nombre de jeux cross gen...
jenicris
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:37 PM
shanks
tu y crois a Silent Hill?
altendorf
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:38 PM
jenicris
Et encore un pseudo insider qui sort de nul part :
https://twitter.com/pisamuray/status/1357340918991364102
jenicris
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:40 PM
altendorf
vaut mieux en rire.
Perso je ne crois plus que 2 ou 3 insiders.
altendorf
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:45 PM
jenicris
C’est tellement relou
Je crois plus personne à part Schreier car lui il est vraiment proche de l’industrie.
jenicris
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:48 PM
altendorf
sûrement le meilleur insider.
tolgafury
posted
the 02/04/2021 at 05:52 PM
altendorf
C'est vrai.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Tant mieux pour les fans
OoooOooOoOoOoOoOoooohhh
ils ont su créer une new ip intéressante que de nombreux joueurs ont apprécié et ils ont breveté un systeme de jeu lié a cette new ip ce serait dommage de laisser tomber au premier essai.
Dommage vu que j'avais trouvé que les deux derniers événements de Sony étaient pas exceptionnel....
dommage pour cette gen
Perso je ne crois plus que 2 ou 3 insiders.