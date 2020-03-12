« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Immortals : Fenyx Rising
name : Immortals : Fenyx Rising
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft Québec
genre : action-aventure
european release date : 12/03/2020
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
[Multi] Immortals Fenyx Rising / Démo disponible



Gamergen 16/20 JVC 15/20 JeuxActu 14/20 Gameblog 7/10 Gamekult 7/10
Démo disponible sur PC/PS5-PS4/XSX-XOne/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFhSEtt12e0&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 01/28/2021 at 01:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    nikolastation posted the 01/28/2021 at 02:00 PM
    J'en entends beaucoup de bien du jeu. Je vais tester la démo, même si c'est du Ubi$oft
    killia posted the 01/28/2021 at 02:49 PM
    Je recommande de le faire sur console current ou Next Gen.

    La qualité graphique joue beaucoup sur l'immersion.

    Pour l'avoir sur Switch puis sur XSX, on a clairement pas le même feeling.
    Même pour le Framerate, ça tousse vraiment trop sur portable.
    wazaaabi posted the 01/28/2021 at 02:53 PM
    killia c’est clair je voulais le prendre sur Switch mais finalement je le ferais sur ps5 sur ce genre de gros jeu ça joue quand même les graphismes
