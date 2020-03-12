accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Immortals : Fenyx Rising
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft Québec
genre :
action-aventure
european release date :
12/03/2020
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
[Multi] Immortals Fenyx Rising / Démo disponible
Gamergen 16/20
JVC 15/20
JeuxActu 14/20
Gameblog 7/10
Gamekult 7/10
Démo disponible sur PC/PS5-PS4/XSX-XOne/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFhSEtt12e0&feature=emb_logo
posted the 01/28/2021 at 01:45 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (3)
3
)
nikolastation
posted
the 01/28/2021 at 02:00 PM
J'en entends beaucoup de bien du jeu. Je vais tester la démo, même si c'est du Ubi$oft
killia
posted
the 01/28/2021 at 02:49 PM
Je recommande de le faire sur console current ou Next Gen.
La qualité graphique joue beaucoup sur l'immersion.
Pour l'avoir sur Switch puis sur XSX, on a clairement pas le même feeling.
Même pour le Framerate, ça tousse vraiment trop sur portable.
wazaaabi
posted
the 01/28/2021 at 02:53 PM
killia
c’est clair je voulais le prendre sur Switch mais finalement je le ferais sur ps5 sur ce genre de gros jeu ça joue quand même les graphismes
