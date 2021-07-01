« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Monster Hunter Rise
7
Likers
name : Monster Hunter Rise
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
125
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3503
visites since opening : 4763383
nicolasgourry > blog
Monster Hunter Rise Digital Event live / 15H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OF4WNAuX0Po
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/07/2021 at 01:08 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    chronokami posted the 01/07/2021 at 01:19 PM
    merci pour le rappel
    joker54 posted the 01/07/2021 at 01:19 PM
    Un mec (le même qui à leak MH Rise avant l'annonce) à leak une partie de ce qui sera montré sur Reddit, il y'aura du lourd.
    birmou posted the 01/07/2021 at 01:24 PM
    joker54 Ou ça ?
    joker54 posted the 01/07/2021 at 01:27 PM
    Ici, PracticalBush est fiable, il avait leak des hoses sur Rise avant: https://www.reddit.com/user/PracticalBrush12/comments/ks9ck6/mh_rise/
    truffocaca posted the 01/07/2021 at 01:38 PM
    Ça serait un peu con de se spoiler à une demi heure du direct
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo