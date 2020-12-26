profile
Arc System Works annonce "DNF Duel"


ASW annonce DNF Due, un nouveau jeu de combat basé sur la license Dungeon Fighter Online.
Pas encore de Plates-Formes.

ajouter une source - https://www.gematsu.com/2020/12/arc-system-works-developed-dungeon-fighter-fighting-game-dnf-duel-announced
    posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:12 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    teel posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:17 PM
    stylé
    Mais j'attend surtout un one piece made in arc sys ( ou un jump )
    bogsnake posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:18 PM
    j'en parle 3 blog plus bas
    testament posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:21 PM
    octobar posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:50 PM
    testament
    newtechnix posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:53 PM
    j'en parle 9 blogs plus bas
    micablo posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:54 PM
    Il y aura 3 persos dans le jeu de base et 15 season pass derrière, comme d'hab avec eux.
    testament posted the 12/26/2020 at 11:21 PM
    newtechnix C'est une question titre, mets "ArcSys", ça passera mieux.
