profile
name :
Arc System Works
official website :
http://www.arcsystemworks.jp/
profile
guiguif
articles :
4805
visites since opening :
6523150
guiguif
> blog
Arc System Works annonce "DNF Duel"
ASW annonce DNF Due, un nouveau jeu de combat basé sur la license Dungeon Fighter Online.
Pas encore de Plates-Formes.
ajouter une source
-
https://www.gematsu.com/2020/12/arc-system-works-developed-dungeon-fighter-fighting-game-dnf-duel-announced
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
fuji
,
newtechnix
,
idd
posted the 12/26/2020 at 10:12 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (7)
7
)
teel
posted
the 12/26/2020 at 10:17 PM
stylé
Mais j'attend surtout un one piece made in arc sys ( ou un jump )
bogsnake
posted
the 12/26/2020 at 10:18 PM
j'en parle 3 blog plus bas
testament
posted
the 12/26/2020 at 10:21 PM
octobar
posted
the 12/26/2020 at 10:50 PM
testament
newtechnix
posted
the 12/26/2020 at 10:53 PM
j'en parle 9 blogs plus bas
micablo
posted
the 12/26/2020 at 10:54 PM
Il y aura 3 persos dans le jeu de base et 15 season pass derrière, comme d'hab avec eux.
testament
posted
the 12/26/2020 at 11:21 PM
newtechnix
C'est une question titre, mets "ArcSys", ça passera mieux.
Mais j'attend surtout un one piece made in arc sys ( ou un jump )