Demon's Souls Remake
22
name : Demon's Souls Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Bluepoint Games
genre : action
multiplayer : 3 en coop + Invasion
european release date : 11/19/2020
Vous trouvez la difficultée pas assez elevé de Demon's souls ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPMPllUzqWc&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 12/06/2020 at 09:49 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    kujiraldine posted the 12/06/2020 at 12:31 PM
    Purée! Je n'ai même pas été capable de battre le démon gris du début et lui il se le fait au bongo :° La classe
